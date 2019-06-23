Several top European clubs are looking for a player who can score and assist goals from midfield akin to Bernardo Silva. Some fantastic attacking midfielders from are available this summer and some or even all of them could be on the move.

#5. Nabil Fekir

The Olympique Lyon captain was on the verge of a £50 million plus transfer to Liverpool last summer but for reasons only known to the parties involved the move collapsed in the eleventh hour. Nabil Fekir is now entering the final year of his contract and the club’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas, has indicated that the player will be allowed to leave and possibly for a bargain price.

Fekir is a graduate of Lyon’s famous academy and has only represented them professionally. He had a few injuries in recent years but the 25-year-old has gone on to score 69 goals and assist 46 more in only 193 games.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Liverpool once again but it remains to be seen if the Reds will revisit a transfer they abandoned due to alleged fitness concern.

#4. Hakim Ziyech

With 14 goals in 25 appearances for Morocco, Hakim Ziyech is a crucial player for the African side as they attempt to win their first AFCON title since 1976. However, if it wasn’t for an injury in May 2015, Ziyech would have played for the Netherlands, the country of his birth.

Losing a player of Ziyech’s quality is undoubtedly a huge blow for the Dutch and his performance in the Eredivisie has proved that. Ziyech started his career with Heerenveen for whom he scored 13 times in 46 games before moving to FC Twente. After scoring 34 times in 76 games for Twente, he joined Ajax in 2016 and in his three seasons with the Dutch giants, he has tacked up 40 goals and 61 assists in 130 games.

Now 26, it is finally time for Ziyech to step out of the Eredivisie and light up one of Europe’s major leagues. There isn’t any doubt that he can make that jump with ease because his performance in the Champions League for Ajax showed that he is unfazed by the opposition or the occasion.

It is reported that Bayern Munich are keen on signing the versatile attacking midfielder but any potential move for the Morrocan will have to wait until the end of the AFCON.

#3. James Rodriguez

While the likes of Fekir and Ziyech are waiting for the first big transfer of their career, James Rodriguez got his five years ago after he won the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

James has proven his worth in the La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Liga NOS already and his next destination could be the Serie A with Napoli where his former manager Carlo Ancelotti is in charge. When the Colombian joined Real Madrid, Ancelotti was in charge and in his only season under the Italian, he racked up 17 goals and 18 assists in 46 games.

Despite boasting a record of 93 goals and 115 assists for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Monaco and Porto combined, he doesn’t fit into Zinedine Zidane’s plans. Aged 27, James is in the peak years of his career and could be the signing that finally gives Napoli the elusive Serie A title.

#2. Bruno Fernandes

Most of the Portuguese internationals start their professional career in Portugal before moving to one of Europe’s Top 5 leagues. However, Bruno Fernandes started his professional career in Italy with Novara before going on to play for Udinese and Sampdoria.

He had 15 goals and 14 assists at a very young age in the Serie A but it was after his move to Sporting in 2017 that he really took off. Fernandes has scored 48 goals and set up a further 38 more in only 109 games for the Portuguese club and in 2018/19 alone, he had 32 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.

The 24-year-old starred in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League triumph and now, speculation about his future is rife. He has been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in particular and it looks like his future will be in the Premier League. The only question is which club will snap him up eventually.

#1. Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho spent the first half of the 2017/18 season with Liverpool and in 20 games, he had 12 goals and eight assists. If he continued at that rate, it would have surely been the best season of his career but instead, he forced a move to Barcelona in January 2018 and it’s fair to say that his dream move hasn’t gone as planned.

Coutinho had eight goals and five assists in 18 games in the second half of the 17/18 season for Barcelona and he was expected to make a huge impact in 18/19. However, he could only muster five goals and two assists in 34 La Liga outings last season and it looked like there wasn’t a suitable role for him in Ernesto Valverde’s system.

If rumours are to be believed, then Barcelona are ready to cut their losses and sell the Brazilian this summer in order to fund a move for their other targets. Coutinho has been linked with a potential return to Liverpool but he may have burned too many bridges on his way out. He could join PSG and there is a chance that he will be involved in a potential swap deal to bring Neymar back to Barcelona.