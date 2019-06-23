Nigeria 1 Burundi 0: Super Eagles open AFCON campaign with slender win

Group B favourites Nigeria were frustrated by a well-organised Burundi outfit but a late Odion Ighalo strike sealed all three points.
Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a winning start on Saturday as they edged out Burundi 1-0.
Gernot Rohr’s side, who are 89 places above Burundi in FIFA’s world rankings, struggled for long periods in their Group B opener at the Alexandria Stadium but sealed all three points in the 77th minute.
Odion Ighalo, introduced for Paul Onuachu just four minutes earlier, latched onto Ola Aina’s wonderful back-heeled pass and coolly whipped the ball past Jonathan Nahimana.
Nigeria will hope to put in a vastly improved performance against Guinea on Wednesday, while Burundi face Madagascar a day later.
FULL TIME | Nigeria – Burundi 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGABDI pic.twitter.com/qJpEb2ezjt
— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
At the other end, Samuel Chukwueze blazed over from Alex Iwobi’s pull-back shortly before the half-hour mark, while an unmarked John Obi Mikel headed wide from six yards soon after.
Burundi ended the half strongly, with only a fingertip save from Akpeyi keeping out Frederic Nsabiyumva’s looping header.
Kenneth Omeruo headed over shortly after the restart for the Super Eagles before Akpeyi pushed Fiston Abdul Razak’s long-range drive around the post.
The stage was then set for Ighalo, the Shanghai Shenhua forward clinically lifting past Nahimana and in off the right-hand post to get his side up and running in the tournament.