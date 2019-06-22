Benevento appoint Filippo Inzaghi as new head coach

Five months after being sacked by Bologna, Filippo Inzaghi has returned to coaching with Serie B side Benevento.

Serie B side Benevento have confirmed the appointment of Filippo Inzaghi as their new head coach.

Inzaghi was sacked by Bologna in January after just seven months in charge.

The former AC Milan and Venezia boss has now returned to coaching with Benevento on a one-year deal with the option of second season.

Benevento were relegated to the second tier of Italian football at the end of 2017-18 and finished third in their first campaign back in Serie B, before losing 4-2 on aggregate to Cittadella in the play-offs.

Inzaghi replaces Cristian Bucchi, who joined Empoli earlier this week.