McCann takes charge at Hull City

After Nigel Adkins’ departure, Championship club Hull City have appointed Grant McCann as their new head coach for the 2019-20 season.

Former Peterborough United boss McCann enjoyed a successful season at Doncaster Rovers last term, guiding them to the League One play-offs.

The 49-year-old has been appointed on a 12-month rolling contract, replacing Nigel Adkins, who turned down the offer of a new contract earlier in the month.

“I am a very ambitious person and I always have been,” McCann told the Tigers’ official website.

“To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I’m pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City.

Delighted and Can’t wait for the new challenge thank you all at @HullCity really looking forward to getting to work. pic.twitter.com/BN0Icf6rkc — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) June 21, 2019

“The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here. Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season.”

Hull finished 13th in the second tier last season, 12 points adrift of the play-off places.