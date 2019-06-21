Footballers and managers who chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

You are alien to the game of football if you have not yet participated in a G.O.A.T debate on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballing fraternity is no different and many of them decidedly feel that it is the Argentinian who takes the honour.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are locked on 5 Ballon d’Or awards each and statistically the duo is quite similar as well, what with both of them reaching the 600 goal milestone within games of each other.

However, when it comes to the GOAT debate, there seems to be a slant towards Lionel Messi. Names like Pele and Maradona also get thrown in the hat but people end up choosing the Barcelona magician more often than not.

And it’s no different when it comes to choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano ROnaldo.

What you can see below is a huge list of footballers, managers, pundits and other football-related individuals who cast their vote for the Argentinian in the debate. The list has been compiled by a Twitter user named Ryan over a huge thread of 1oo+ tweets.

Because going through the entire list itself could get very tiring, we have handpicked a few of the best quotes from the footballing world.

Professional footballers, managers, commentators, reporters etc. calling Messi THE BEST.

"Ronaldo vs Messi: who's better?" Rooney: "Messi" "Oooh that was quick. And you played with Ronaldo too" Rooney: "Yeah I think, I've said this before but they're both probably the best two players ever to play the game and I just think Messi is in my eyes the greatest ever"

"Who is the Best Player in the World?" Arsene Wenger: "Lionel Messi" "Who is the Best Player Ever?" Arsene Wenger: "Lionel Messi."

Eden Hazard: "Messi is the best player in the world"

"Who is the best player ever?" Marco Reus: "Lionel Messi"

Gary Linker: Messi scored his 600th goal to beat Atletico and surely clinch La Liga for @FCBarcelona. If he were just a goal scorer it would be astonishing, but the fact he's also the best dribbler I've ever seen and as good a passer as I've ever seen makes him the best I've ever…

Ruud van Nistelrooy: "Messi, he's one of a kind. I think he's arguably the best player in history we've ever had"

"Best fashion style, Messi or CR7?" Jerome Boateng: "Fashion? Well, you see more of Ronaldo but as a player Messi is the best."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: "The best football player of all time is Lionel Messi"

Steven Gerrard: "If I was forced to pick one, I would probably go for Messi, but that's only because he's slightly more of a team player – he might just provide more assists or final passes, but it would be 51% to 49% in my mind."

David Beckham: "While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both better than the rest, Ronaldo does not reach the level of Messi."

Pele: I could mention some names but what has happened in the last 10 to 15 years, I think Messi is the player who was the most consistent all those years, no doubt. Cristiano Ronaldo is like the Ronaldo from Brazil, he is a good scorer no doubt, but to me as a player it is Messi

Ronaldinho: "He [Messi] is the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done. I hope he plays 20 more years. Those who love football would love to have him here for much longer. I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the number 10 of Leo."

Adil Rami in 2016: "Yes I met Ronaldo, Messi and Griezmann and sincerely, I respect all 3. It's true that these are the best players in the world today for me, even if we can add many more. Messi is really much more 'team' than Ronaldo and I think that's why I put him on top."

Jose Mourinho: "For me the top three players in history are Messi, Pele and Maradona."

Ronaldo Luís Nazário: "It's tough, but I pick Messi. He is out of this world. Ronaldo too, but I see Leo as more complete."

Rafinha Alcantara: "For me, the best player in the world is Messi."

Pep Guardiola: "Messi is just incredible, really strong, really fast, back to his best just as when I used to train him. He is the best player of all time."

John Terry: "Lionel Messi is quite clearly the best player ever. It's a pleasure to pit myself against him and when I finish my career it's something I can look back on and know I've tested myself against the very best."

Javier Saviola: "I love how Messi plays football. If I had to choose a favourite player, I would definitely choose him. It is about taste, I like Messi better, but there is no doubt that Cristiano is a great player."

Roy Keane: "I was a big fan of Maradona growing up and of the current crop Ronaldo is good but Messi is the best I've ever seen. I don't dish out praise lightly but Messi deserves it. I look for weaknesses in his game and I can't find them."

Luis Enrique: "Messi is the best in the world without any doubt and for me the history of football."

Michael Owen: "I can't believe anyone can have played the game of football as well as Messi."

Franck Ribéry: "Messi is class. There is him, and then there is the rest. What he does is extraordinary."

Arda Turan: "Messi or Ronaldo best player in the world? In the world, I would say Ronaldo. Messi is from another planet."

Albert Ferrer: "I played with Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Laudrup and Stoichkov but Messi is the best I've seen."

"Who's better, Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?" Klaas-Jan Huntelaar: "Messi. Ronaldo is good, but Messi is 10 times better."

Xavi: "Leo is the best player I have played with. The only one who can make the difference by himself and in every moment" "More than Cristiano Ronaldo?" Xavi: "Yes, no doubt. Messi is the best player in the world to me. Actually, he is the best in history"

Fabio Capello: "In my entire life I've never seen a player of such quality."

Mario Gomez: "I am not crazy enough to compare myself with Messi because he is the best there ever was and the best there will ever be."

Adriano Galliani (ex AC Milan CEO): "Messi is the best player ever. And this is said by someone who has seen Maradona and Pele play."

Gerard Pique: "It feels good to be in the same generation as him. I believe he's the best player in the history of the sport."

Bacary Sagna: "He [Messi] is the best in the world. Football seems easy when he plays it."

"Messi or Cristiano?" Gheorghe Hagi: "Cristiano Ronaldo is very good, but I prefer Messi. He's incredible."

Miguel Lotina: For many years I've been saying that he [Messi] is the best I've ever seen. For me he is the most complete player I have ever seen and he is better than Maradona Comparing CR7 to Messi is an exercise of ignorance in football. Messi is Messi and others, footballers

Angel Di Maria: "Messi is always the best, he's the best every year. Cristiano Ronaldo's a special player, but Messi's from another planet. There are no words to describe Messi, he always surprises you."

Marco van Basten: "There is no doubt about it, Messi's clearly the best player in the world. He's a phenomenon who has already won everything, but is still hungry for more. His humbleness only makes him greater."

Antonio Cassano: "Ronaldinho is better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but neither are as good as Leo Messi."

Ezequiel Garay: "When people ask me who is the best player ever, I say Leo. From the first time I saw him with Argentina U-15 to this day he continues to amaze me. He has no limit."

Frank Lampard: "Maradona was my favourite player always, but I think, for me, Lionel Messi is the best not just of this era but of every era."

"Messi or Ronaldo?" Carlos Valderrama: "For me it would have to be Messi. Both players are different but I would pick Messi if I had to"

Raul: "I was lucky enough to play with Zidane, Ronaldo, Figo, Cristiano… but Messi is different; he makes everything look so easy, so effortless – even the impossible."

Francesco Totti: "There are players like Ronaldo and Neymar, but Neymar is an example of this big price, it is too much to pay €250 million for a player. This goes beyond reality. But Messi is number one – just don't tell Cristiano!"

Harry Redkapp: "You couldn't put a value on him, he's on another planet. For me, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the number 1 player in the world."

Alan Shearer via Twitter: "We should consider ourselves very fortunate to live in an era where we can watch the greatest player ever! #Messi #BARCHE"

Mario Balotelli: "There is only one player who is a little stronger than me – Messi. All the others are behind me."

Mario Götze: "Messi is at another level. He has set the bar very high, it's almost impossible for anyone to get there."

Jürgen Klopp: "Messi is the best. There must be life out there somewhere, on some other planet. Because he is too good and we are just too bad for him."

Diego Simeone: "Messi is the number one [player in the world]. No other player today is even close [to him]."

Paul Scholes: "I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo – and the greatest of them all is Messi."

Iker Casillas on the 2010 Ballon D'or final three: "They are great players and, in fairness, I hope Messi will understand, I opted for Xavi and Iniesta. Messi is the best in the world, but I prefer them."

Gary Neville: "Lionel Messi is the best footballer of his generation and possibly the best ever, but Ronaldo is the sport's greatest competitor."

"Who is the best player you've ever played against?" Andrea Pirlo: "Lionel Messi"

"Ronaldo vs Messi?" Marcus Rashford: "I have to say Messi – some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of Ronaldo as well but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

Julen Lopetegui: "For me Leo Messi is the best in history."

"Messi or Ronaldo?" Joachim Löw: "Messi, he is the most complete player."

Hannes Þór Halldórsson: "It's been my dream to play against the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, and it was an honor to save his penalty."

Zlatko Dalić: "There is no perfect way to stop Messi. He shot about 10 times against Iceland, but we must stop his attacks by compactness. I think he is the greatest player in the world but while one excellent player can make a great result, a great team does the job much better"

Cesc Fabregas: "Messi became the best passer ever, he can score with both feet, his head, he can dribble around four players. He has vision to make assists, he is the most complete ever, no doubt."

Sergio Ramos: "I respect Maradona, I think he's great and a superstar but all of Argentina know that he's light years behind the best Argentine, which for me, is Lionel Messi"

Patrick Kluivert via Twitter: "Happy birthday to this great person and as a player i Just don't have to speak anymore #goat 🐐🙏🏾🙌🏾"

Mario Kempes: "Happy birthday Leo Messi all the best on this day, and you do not have the slightest doubt that you are the greatest!"

Paolo Maldini: "If I had to choose Messi and Cristiano, I'd choose Messi. Messi penetrates the defense, creates opportunities, has a play style I love so much, if I had to choose I had no doubt I'd choose Messi"

Lewis Morgan via a Twitter Q & A Q: "Messi or Ronaldo? ¯_(ツ)_/¯" A: "Messi. No question. The guy is a joke!"