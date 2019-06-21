Barcelona superstar voted most hated sportsperson of all time; former Manchester United captain also on list

In a recent poll conducted by ESPN, fans voted Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez the most hated sportsman of all time. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is also a part of the top-ten list, finishing at the tenth place.

As reported by Sportbible, ESPN‘s ‘Head in the Game’ podcast called for fans to cast their votes on who they felt are the greatest all-time villains in sports and Barcelona’s Suarez finished first thanks to a huge history of shameful antics – which include diving, preventing Ghana from scoring in the 2010 World Cup with a handball inside the penalty box, biting Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup and Branislav Ivanovic in the Premier League and the racial abuse of Patrice Evra among others.

Former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton finished second, closely followed by former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

Take a look at the top-ten list right here:

Luis Suarez has been voted the greatest sporting villain ever. Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NSmMdMCUEQ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 17, 2019

Not surprisingly, an overwhelming majority among the top ten sporting villains are related to football – former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho (fourth), Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa (fifth), Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (seventh), Argentine legend Diego Maradona (ninth) and Manchester United’s Roy Keane (tenth) are the other footballing personalities in the list, as you can see above.

American boxer Floyd Mayweather and Australian cricketer David Warner complete the top ten list, at sixth and eighth place respectively. Fans remember David Warner for the infamous ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in a test match in 2018, after which he copped a one-year ban from International cricket alongside compatriots Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft.