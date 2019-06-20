Championship fixtures 2019-20: Derby start at Huddersfield, Fulham visit Barnsley

Derby County, beaten by Aston Villa in last season’s play-off final, begin the new Championship season away at Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town face a tricky opening fixture against Derby County on their return to the Championship, while Fulham play newly promoted Barnsley first up.

Huddersfield and Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season, along with Cardiff City, but start the new campaign with contrasting fixtures.

Beaten play-off finalists Derby – managed by Frank Lampard, the favourite for the Chelsea job – go to Huddersfield to conclude the opening round of fixtures on August 5.

Jan Siewert’s side face a particularly tough start, with Fulham and Cardiff also on the agenda in their first four matches.

The season starts on August 2 with League One winners Luton Town hosting Middlesbrough, while Charlton Athletic travel to Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff visit Wigan Athletic the following day.

The regular season will end on May 2, with Leeds United versus Charlton perhaps the pick of the final-day fixtures.

The ‘spygate’ saga from 2018-19 saw Leeds and Derby forge a rivalry that included a play-off semi-final win for Lampard’s men, and they play at Elland Road on September 21, before a crunch clash at Pride Park on the penultimate weekend.

Cardiff’s relegation means a reprisal of the South Wales derby with Swansea City on October 26 and January 11.

Luton host Fulham on Boxing Day, while West Brom – also beaten play-off semi-finalists – entertain Leeds on New Year’s Day.