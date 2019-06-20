Manslaughter arrest made in Emiliano Sala plane crash case

On January 21, the plane carrying Emiliano Sala from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared off Alderney. The Argentine striker, along with pilot David Ibbotson were declared dead after days of search. And now, an arrest has been made in the case with the charges of manslaughter.

Dorset Police has arrested a man over the suspicion of manslaughter in the Emiliano Sala plane crash case. However, the person in question was released after the police made their inquiries. Despite that, he remains under investigation. The police have not revealed the identity of the man at the moment.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said (via BBC):

“As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our inquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

“He is assisting with our inquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

Emiliano Sala signed for Cardiff City on January 19. Two days late, while travelling from Nantes to Cardiff, the Argentine was presumed missing, after his plane disappeared off the coast of Alderney. After extensive research, his body was recovered and identified on January 7.