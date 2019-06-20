Luis Enrique grateful for privacy after leaving Spain role

After deciding to step down as Spain coach, Luis Enrique has released a statement thanking his players, staff and the media.

Luis Enrique thanked Spain’s squad, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the media after deciding to step down as La Roja coach.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the former Barcelona boss would not be continuing with the national team, while Robert Moreno has taken over until the end of Euro 2020.

Moreno had been in charge for Spain’s previous three matches, with Luis Enrique absent since March due to personal reasons.

And, in an emotional statement, the outgoing coach paid tribute to Spain’s players, staff and the RFEF, as well as the Spanish press, with whom he has endured a difficult relationship in the past, for respecting his privacy and their understanding of his decision.

“Due to the motives which have prevented me from working as normal as Spain’s national team coach from March until now, I’ve decided to step down from my role,” Luis Enrique wrote.

“I can’t thank the RFEF enough for their trust and the continuous understanding they’ve shown me.

“I’d especially like to thank everyone who forms part of my staff and the players for their professionalism.

“Not forgetting the media who have shown respect and privacy during this situation.”

Luis Enrique took over as Spain coach in 2018, following a dismal showing at the World Cup under Fernando Hierro, who had been put in charge following Julen Lopetegui’s dismissal.

The 49-year-old won five of his seven games in charge, losing to Croatia and England in the Nations League.