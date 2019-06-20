5 right-back options for Manchester United other than Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It is no secret that Manchester United are attempting to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace this summer but Palace’s asking price is huge. United could look for cheaper alternatives and here are five other players who could fill the right-back void at United.

#5. Youcef Atal

Aged just 23, Youcef Atal is yet to enter the peak years of his career and has the potential to be even better. Atal joined Ligue 1 side OGC Nice last summer and was one of the top performers for the club under Patrick Vieira. The former Arsenal midfielder has taken a liking to Atal and was adamant that the player is not for sale amidst rumours linking him to the Premier League towards the end of the 2018/19 season. However, every player has a price.

Like Wan-Bissaka, Atal also started out as a winger before converting to a full-back. The Algerian’s offensive traits have stuck to him despite changing positions which is why he averages a lot of dribbles and scored six goals for Nice in his debut season.

Atal’s athleticism and his ability to exploit space in behind the opposition defence makes him a perfect modern-day defender Manchester United can sign for a reasonable price.

#4. Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier is a target for several clubs this summer including Arsenal but if Manchester United want him, then they will get him as he is is an ardent fan of the club and has been vocal about his desire to play in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is in the peak years of his career and has plenty of experience at both the club and international level. He has established himself as a top right-back during his time with PSG and after three years with the Parisian club, he could easily be tempted by a new challenge.

The Belgian’s numbers when it comes to direct goal contributions is quite outstanding for a full-back. For PSG, he has 12 goals and 20 assists in 101 games while for Belgium he has six goals in 37 appearances.

#3. Nelson Semedo

It looks like Manchester City are close to landing a Portuguese right-back, Joao Cancelo, from a league winning team this summer and maybe, Manchester United can also do so by landing Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo.

Semedo was signed to fill the void left by Dani Alves and the former Benfica man has done quite well at Barcelona in his first two seasons. However, the athletic and technically brilliant right-back isn’t really happy at Barcelona at the moment.

The 25-year-old isn’t getting the playing time he desires because Ernesto Valverde prefers Sergi Roberto at times and it is rumoured that he wants to leave Barcelona this summer. It is rumoured that Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on him but there aren’t many clubs that can beat Manchester United to a player’s signature.

#2. Kenny Lala

One of the revelations of the 2018/19 season was Kenny Lala. The Strasbourg defender helped his side win the Coupe de la Ligue and also finish a strong eleventh in the league. His excellent season saw him being named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year and he was the only player from outside PSG, Lille and Lyon to make the XI.

Lala rose to fame for his offensive attributes which saw him better the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joshua Kimmich when it comes to direct goal contribution by a full-back in Europe’s Top 5 leagues. He racked up five goals and nine assists in 34 Ligue 1 games in 2018/19.

The 27-year-old is adept at both ends of the pitch with his crossing and tackling being his key attributes. He can be a smart signing for Manchester United and will not cost a fortune.

#1. Ricardo Pereira

It’s not always certain that a player who shined in France, Italy, Germany or Spain will shine in the Premier League and that’s the biggest uncertainty of signing the previously mentioned full-backs. So, if Manchester United want to sign a right-back who has proven himself in the Premier League and won’t cost as much as Wan-Bissaka, then the safest bet would be Ricardo Pereira.

Pereira moved to Leicester City last summer after stints in Portugal and France. He adjusted to the demands of the Premier League like a fish to water and was easily one of the best summer signings of 2018.

The 25-year-old played 35 Premier League games last season and racked up two goals and six assists for the Foxes. His pace, dribbling, tackling and ability to make interceptions caught the eye throughout the season.

Leicester City signed him for €25 million last summer so it will take a significantly higher fee to sell him but that fee will surely be lesser than the money Crystal Palace are demanding for Wan-Bissaka.