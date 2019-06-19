Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard among top 5 assists charts in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 10

According to recently revealed statistical data, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s new signing Eden Hazard are two among the top-five assist providers in Europe last season, whereas Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Juventus in the Serie A was not even a part of the top-ten list.

In the statistical data revealed by Transfermarkt, it was revealed that Benfica’s Pizzi was the best assist provider in Europe in 2018-19 as he accounted for 19 assists from 34 league matches. With 17 assists from 34 games, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho finished second in the list that featured players from the best ten leagues in Europe.

Messi’s 15 assists from 34 La Liga matches earned him the third place, while Hazard at the fourth spot made the same number of assists as Messi, albeit in 37 games. Five players remained tied at 14 assists. Check out the top-10 list right below:

#1. Pizzi (Right midfielder for SL Benfica): 19 assists from 34 matches in the Primeira Liga (Portugal)

#2. Jadon Sancho (Right winger for Borussia Dortmund): 17 assists from 34 matches in the Bundesliga (Germany)

#3. Lionel Messi (Right winger for FC Barcelona): 15 assists from 34 matches in the La Liga (Spain)

#4. Eden Hazard (Left winger for Chelsea FC): 15 assists from 37 matches in the Premier League (England)

#5. Teji Savanier (Central midfielder for Nimes Olympique): 14 assists from 32 matches in the Ligue 1 (France)

#6. Julian Brandt (Left winger for Bayer Leverkusen): 14 assists from 33 matches in the Bundesliga (Germany)

#7. Edin Visca (Right midfielder for Istanbul Basaksehir): 14 assists from 34 matches in the Turkish Super League (Turkey)

#8. Joshua Kimmich (Right-back for Bayern Munich): 14 assists from 34 matches in the Bundesliga (Germany)

#9. Ryan Fraser (Left winger for AFC Bournemouth): 14 assists from 38 matches in the Premier League (England)

#10. Bruno Fernandes (Attacking midfielder for Sporting CP): 13 assists from 33 matches in the Primeira Liga (Portugal)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo made just 11 assists in 31 Serie A matches and is at the 25th spot in the European assists charts. The likes of Thomas Muller, Angel di Maria, Christian Eriksen, Raheem Sterling, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Leroy Sane are a few stars who are above the former Real Madrid man in assist rankings.