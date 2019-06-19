Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus to face K-League all star team in July

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Juventus by storm since his move there last summer. The Portuguese international helped his side win the Serie A in his first season and is currently preparing to do the same in the second. To prepare for it, Ronaldo and Co will visit South Korea to play an all-star team!

According to Korea Herald, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will visit Seoul in July to take on the K-League all-star team. The match will act as a pre-season game for the Bianconeri, who will also take part in the Asian wing of the International Champions Cup.

The match will be played on July 26 at 8 PM local time inside the Seoul Olympic Stadium. Moreover, Juventus are expected to bring their first team for the all-star match and are also reportedly obligated to give some game time to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, the all-star team, which will face the Serie A champions, will be chosen by the fans.

Juventus will take on Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore on July 21, 2019 in their first ICC pre-season game. They will then travel to Nanjing, China to play Italian rivals Inter Milan on July 24, two days before they will reportedly take on the K-League all-stars. The Bianconeri will finish their pre-season on August 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, where they will face Atletico Madrid.