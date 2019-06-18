Malaysia Super League: Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Selangor FA, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the ongoing Malaysia Super League, former Champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim will host Selangor FA. Currently, JDT are leading the table with 40 points and are the only team with more than ten wins in the league.

Johor Darul Ta’zim have been dominant from the start of the season. They have grown comfortable on the top spot having won four out their last five matches. They are 10 points ahead of the second-placed Pahang. Thus, the hosts will look to register another win today and gain a 13-point lead in the table.

Selangor FA struggled against their opponents since the beginning. They are a good side but could only manage to win six games in the league. They have lost three and drawn seven matches which should speak of their resilience.

It will be tough for Selangor Fa to go up against JDT and expect to win. But they can surely take the fight to the last minute. Can the visitors surprise the former champions with their performance today?

When to watch?

The match between Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Selangor FA will take place on May 19, and kicks-off by 9:00 PM SGT.

The Stadium Shah Alam in Selangor, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Malaysian fans can catch the action on iflix.

Those who want to follow on the action can join us in our live blog!