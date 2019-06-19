Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appears to be eyeing a move into international coaching for the first time in his career.

Jose Mourinho revealed he saw his return to management coming in the international arena.

Mourinho is yet to take on a new role since being sacked by Manchester United in December last year.

The Portuguese tactician has been linked with several clubs, but Mourinho said he could take the helm of a national team for the first time instead.

“I want to compete in new competitions. I think about the World Cup and the European Championships,” he told Eleven Sports.

“For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.

“Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily.”

Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, winning the Europa League, EFL Cup and a Community Shield.

He is also a two-time Champions League winner after successes with Porto and Inter.