Ballon d’Or 2019: Footballers and managers reveal their choice for the prestigious award

The race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award could be one of the closest in the award’s history as the likes of Leo Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva among others are in the running. Some famous personalities from the football world have already given their thoughts on who the winner should be.

Kylian Mbappe (Pick – Lionel Messi)

Kylian Mbappe had a stellar season and was second behind Lionel Messi in the race for the European Golden Boot in 2018/19. At the UNFP awards ceremony in France, Mbappe backed Messi to win the Ballon d’Or despite Barcelona failing to win the Champions League.

“He is number one. He has shown he was the best player this year. The year will take us up to December but I’m not worried about him, he is going to play until December.”

Kaka (Pick – Virgil van Dijk)

Former Ballon d’Or winner Kaka revealed in an interview with Sky Italia that his pick is Virgil van Dijk.

“Would I give the Ballon d’Or to Virgil van Dijk? I had some discussions talking about it with friends and with my brother and the name we chose is really his. He had a great season in the Premier League and won the Champions League playing in a crazy way.

“We’ll see what the judges will decide, but it’s time to reward a defender.”

Sergio Aguero (Pick – Lionel Messi)

Sergio Aguero took to Twitter to deny saying that the Ballon d’Or should go to a UEFA Champions League finalist. The Manchester City forward made it clear that his pick will only be Messi.

I don't enjoy having to clarify my statements – but when I'm quoted for things I haven't said, it must be done. I'll spell it out then. No one other than Messi will be my pick for the Balon d'Or as long as he keeps on playing – particularly if he plays like he did this season. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 14, 2019

Cesc Fabregas (Pick – Lionel Messi)

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Cesc Fabregas unsurprisingly picked his former Barcelona teammate but he also admitted that winning the Champions League is a big factor.

“It is very difficult, it might depend on who won the Champions League. Normally, these trophies are appointed to people who win big things. I think Messi won it in 2010 when they only won the league so it is definitely doable.

“I think it is if it is all about who is the best, then Messi is the best. No doubt about it. I think Liverpool have had a fantastic season, though. Potentially one of their players could be on the podium, for sure.”

Virgil van Dijk (Pick – Lionel Messi)

Virgil van Dijk is the bookies favourite to win the Ballon d’Or after the Champions League triumph but he backed Messi for the award in his post-match interview after the final in Madrid.

“I think Messi is the best player in the world. He should win the Ballon d’Or. So I’m not thinking of that. But if I win, I’ll take it. Messi should win it though. He is the best in the world, whether he’s in the final or not.”

Ronaldo Koeman (Pick – Virgil van Dijk)

Although Van Dijk beleives Messi should win the award, his national team manager Ronald Koeman wants the Dutch captain to win it for the defenders’ union.

“It’s about time the Ballon d’Or was given to a defender,” Koeman said. “Van Dijk deserves to win it. He [Messi] is the best player, but I also think that he also has to win tournaments with his team to be able to win awards for himself.”

Jamie Carragher (Pick – Lionel Messi)

Despite being a former Liverpool player and defender himself, Carragher believes Messi will pip Van Dijk to the award.

“I saw he’s gone ahead of Messi in the betting. I’d be thinking Messi to be honest – very rarely you see a centre-back get that.”

John Barnes (Pick – Virgil van Dijk)

Another Anfield legend, John Barnes, went with the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award winner for the Golden Ball in an interview with talkSPORT

“Normally when you look at the Ballon d’Or winners, they’re either attacking midfield players or centre-forwards. They are goalscorers and eye-catching players.But there haven’t been any of those types of players who have really set the world alight this season.

“So from a point of consistency and from a point of success, for me Van Dijk would have to be the man.”

Tim Cahill (Pick – Cristiano Ronaldo)

While most players and managers have gone with either Messi or Van Dijk, Aussie legend Tim Cahill told Alkass Sport that Cristiano Ronaldo should win it.

“The reason why I say Ronaldo, I know people won’t agree, is because of what he’s done in Juventus. He left Real Madrid, went there and had such a massive impact on another league. I’ve never seen another player do it at Man United, Madrid for so many years.

“And I know he didn’t win the Champions League, but he has such an impact in any club. If you can take players and put them somewhere at his age. I know people won’t agree, I just appreciate his professionalism.”

Michel Platini (Pick – Lionel Messi)

Three time Ballon d’Or winner and former UEFA President Michel Platini beleives Messi is the clear favourite but his second choice was Cristiano Ronaldo and not any of the Liverpool players.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Pick – Virgil van Dijk)

Georginio Wijnaldum shares the dressing room with Van Dijk for both club and country so it comes as no surprise that he picked Van Dijk for the Ballon d’Or.

“He already had a good season, he is trying to stop everyone, that’s the way he’s playing.For us he’s the best defender in the world. If you look at his season, he definitely deserves the Ballon d’Or but it’s not up to us to decide.”

Ryan Babel (Pick – Virgil van Dijk)

Like Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel also picked his compatriot for the Ballon d’Or 2019.

“The last time I remember a defender winning the Ballon d’Or, it was Cannavaro in 2006. So it’s not impossible,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I think it is fair that he would at least be on the shortlist. We will see in the end if he wins it or not. I would be very happy for him (if he does).”

Rivaldo (Pick – Lionel Messi)

Rivaldo is another former Ballon d’Or winner who made his choice for this year’s award. While speaking to Goal in April, he picked Messi.

“He has been scoring goals, giving assists and being the top scorer in La Liga for a long time and I think what he has been doing in the Champions League means his merits should be recognised.

“Even if he doesn’t win the Champions League, however, he already deserves the Ballon d’Or.”

Jose Mourinho (Pick – Virgil van Dijk)

Jose Mourinho backed Van Dijk for the award before the UEFA Nations League final but he also believed that winning the final may be essential.

“I think Van Dijk, why not a defender?” said Mourinho on Russia Today

The former Chelsea manager also believes that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Messi can enhance their chances in the summer because of the AFCON and Copa America.