Birmingham sack Monk to protect ‘long-term interests’

Birmingham City have sacked manager Garry Monk in a move the club believes to be in their “long-term interests”.

Monk’s former assistant Pep Clotet has been appointed caretaker head coach with immediate effect.

Former Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss Monk took over at St Andrew’s in March 2018 and steered Birmingham to safety in the Championship.

Monk then led Birmingham to a 17th-place finish last season and he will now move on after 15 months at the helm.

“The board of directors believe this to be in the long-term interests of the club. We thank Garry for his efforts and we wish him the best for the future,” said Birmingham in a statement on Tuesday.

“The board of directors are hopeful that over time the team can adopt a fresh and modern footballing philosophy, whilst maintaining the club’s core values.

“It is our intention to drive the club forward and challenge for promotion.”