Top 10 most expensive brothers in world football

Eden Hazard and brother Thorgan were both part of big money transfers this summer which made them the most expensive siblings in world football, in terms of cumulative fee. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at others who are a part of this exclusive club.

1. Eden and Thorgan Hazard – 125.5 million Euros (Belgium)



As mentioned at the start, both the brothers were on the move this summer. Eden Hazard fulfilled his childhood dream of moving to Real Madrid while Thorgan moved to Dortmund as a replacement for Pulisic, who in turn had moved to Chelsea.

It’s a poetic triangle, but also a rather expensive one – Hazard cost Madrid approximately 100 million Euros while Thorgan moved for 25.5 million Euros, meaning the Belgian duo take the top spot in our list.

2. Paul and Florentin Pogba – 105.5 million Euros (France)



Paul Pogba briefly held the title of the world’s most expensive footballer following his move to Manchester United and even though his performances have been mixed, the ‘expensive’ tag has endured.

Brother Florentin, meanwhile, hasn’t scaled the heights of his World Cup-winning brother and currently plies his trade with Atlanta United in the MLS, but Paul’s 100 million Euro fee ensures the second spot for the duo.

3. Lucas and Theo Hernandez – 104.0 million Euros (France)



When it comes to French siblings, Lucas and Theo Hernandez are another well-known duo, both plying their trades at European superpowers. Lucas earned an 80 million move to Bayern following a stellar World Cup where he featured in all of France’s games.

Theo, meanwhile, signed for Madrid in 2017 for 24 million Euros but has found playing time hard to come by – spending the entirety of last season on loan at Sociedad.

4. Gonzalo and Federico Higuain – 91.3 million Euros (Argentina)



While everyone has heard of Gonzalo Higuain and his 90 million Euro move to Juventus from Napoli, which at the time was a Serie A record, only a few know that the former Argentina international also has an older brother – Federico.

Federico Higuain, who currently plies his trade with Columbus Crew SC(MLS) has spent the vast majority of his career in the USA and South America, but also had a brief stint at Besiktas, before leaving for Mexico after having failed to settle in Turkey.

5. Romelu and Jordan Lukaku – 88.7 million Euros (Belgium)



Romelu Lukaku’s 88.4 million move to Manchester United 2 years ago made him the most expensive Belgian footballer at the time, although this amount has since been eclipsed by Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid.

Younger brother Jordan moved to Lazio for 4 million Euros a year earlier and is currently on the fringes of the squad, with a proposed move to Newcastle falling through after a failed medical. Despite their careers being at crossroads at the moment, their combined valuating of 88.4 million sees them take 5th place.

6. Kaká and Digão – 67.5 million Euros (Brazil)



Best known for being the last player to win the Ballon d’Or before the Messi-Ronaldo hegemony, Kaká’s 67 million Euro move to Real Madrid alone accounts for almost the entirety of the fee.

His brother Digão meanwhile, is better known for coining the famous nickname ‘Kaká’, than he is for his footballing skills. Nevertheless, Digão too spent a good 6 years at Milan, whom he joined for a 500,000 Euro fee, before leaving to seek greener pastures.

7. Anthony and Johan Martial – 60.8 million Euros (France)



The final French representation in the list comes from Anthony and Johan Martial. While Anthony is just at the beginning of his career – he moved to Manchester United in a 60 million Euro deal 4 years ago at the age of 19, older brother Johan’s much-travelled career has taken him to Israeli Premier League team Ashdood FC.

8. Rio and Anton Ferdinand – 56 million Euros (England)



Having held the title of the most expensive defender in the world twice, Rio Ferdinand’s 46 million to Manchester United made him the most expensive British player at the time as well and it is safe to say he paid back the money in full.

Anton Ferdinand, although never quite as good as his brother, forged a successful career in his own right, his 10 million move from West Ham to Sunderland being the highlight of his career.

9. Yaya and Kolo Toure – 48.7 million Euros (Ivory Coast)



One of the most celebrated brothers in Premier League history, Yaya and Kolo Toure are perhaps the most evenly matched set of brothers in the entire list – in terms of fees as well as relative talent.

Both of them are Premier League winners and Kolo’s move Manchester City contributes 18.7 million to the cumulative total, as compared to Yaya’s transfer which was worth 30 million Euros, also to Manchester City.

10. Nemanja and Uros Matic – 47.7 million Euros (Serbia)



The only pair from Eastern Europe to feature on the list, Nemanja Matic’s moved to Manchester United in a 44.7 million transfer 2 years ago while brother Uros features for FC Copenhagen, having joined them in the same year for a 3 million Euro fee.