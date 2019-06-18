Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo not among top 2 in fastest to 100 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may be the greatest goalscorers of this generation – perhaps of all time. But they certainly weren’t the quickest off the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both eclipsed the 600 goal mark recently, within mere games of each other. It was yet another representation of how neck to neck their rivalry has truly been.

The duo has dominated the modern football world and have 5 Ballon d’Or awards each to show for their efforts.

However, it would seem that they weren’t the quickest off the mark, according to a graphic that was posted on reddit.

Instead, it was PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who head the list. The Brazilian, 27 now, took 173 games to hit the 100 goal mark which places him as the fastest ever to do so. Kylian Mbappe, who hit the mark after 180 games and at an age of 20 years and 5 months, ranks second.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take the third and fourth spot respectively having hit the 100 goal mark at ages 22 years, 3 months and 22 years, 11 months respectively. The Barcelona ace took 214 games while the Juventus superstar required almost 300.