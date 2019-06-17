Barcelona & Manchester United target leads list of Golden Boy 2019 nominees

The long list of Golden Boy 2019 nominees has been revealed and Barcelona & Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt leads the list of 100 youngsters.

100 players nominated for the Golden Boy 2019 award! pic.twitter.com/2Imwe3mfWh — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) June 15, 2019

De Ligt won the award, which is given out by Italian publication Tuttosport, in 2018 and is in line to become the first player to win the award twice in a row. The award, which started in 2003, is given to the best under-21 player for the calendar year.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Real Madrid Vinicius Junior, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson Odoi and Porto’s Joao Felix are the other favourites for the award.

But De Ligt looks by far the favourite for the award after having won the Eredivisie, the Dutch Cup and helped Ajax to the semifinals of UEFA Champions League. He is set for a move away from Ajax and has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer window but a decision on his future hasn’t been taken yet.