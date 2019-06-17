Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United star out despite signing long term contract this year

Manchester United are finding it really hard to sign players in this summer window and have so far announced only one signing, that of Swansea winger Daniel James. However, there are quite a few who look on their way out of the club.

While Paul Pogba recently made his feelings known to the world, there are others on the list as well. According to reports, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could see as many as six players leave Old Trafford this season.

The Times report that Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia could all be on their way out. While there have been widespread reports of five leaving, Valencia and Herrera have announced they will leave the club, the name of Martial has come up for the first time.

Express even report that the manager wants Martial to be one of the players leaving Manchester United. The Frenchman recently signed a contract which would see him stay at the club till 2024. But these reports suggest that he might as well leave the club in the summer.