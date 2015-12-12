West Ham and Stoke battle to goalless draw

West Ham and Stoke City had to settle for a point each after a scrappy clash ended in a 0-0 draw at Upton Park on Saturday.

West Ham 0 Stoke City 0

Zarate hits the post

Adrian denies Diouf

Butland almost gifts West Ham a last-minute winner

Match Summary

A competitive but scrappy first half finished goalless, with Stoke missing the better of the limited opportunities as Marco van Ginkel fluffed two early chances in quick succession before Marko Arnautovic was off-target from close range.

The game burst into life late in the second half, with Mauro Zarate hitting the post before Arnautovic put Mame Biram Diouf through on goal at the other end, but Adrian denied him from a one-on-one situation.

Having lacked in clear-cut chances throughout, both team's saved all the excitement for the right at the end, and Stoke survived a scare in the last of four added minutes when Butland's error needed Glenn Whelan and Glen Johnson to clear off the line.

Full Report

West Ham got their first chance of the game as early as the third minute when Cheikhou Kouyate had space to try his luck from long range, forcing Jack Butland into a save via a slight deflection off a defender.

Marco van Ginkel then found himself involved in the action in the ninth minute when Ibrahim Afellay worked his magic down the right flank to fashion a cross in towards the on-loan Chelsea midfielder, who could have met it with his head but ended up clashing with Adrian.

A couple of minutes later the Dutchman missed a sitter, with Afellay once again the creator but van Ginkel couldn't get a clean connection with his left foot.

Stoke missed another good opportunity on the half-hour mark when Glen Johnson broke forward down the right and played in a low cross towards the near post, where Marco Arnautovic was arriving, but the playmaker who hit a brace against Manchester City could only side-foot wide from close range.

As halftime approached the Hammers had a penalty appeal turned down after Ryan Shawcross gave the ball away to Mark Noble. The West Ham man charged into the penalty box and the Stoke centre-back, eager to make up for his mistake, got back and made a crucial tackle, which was judged as fair by the referee.

The home side finished the half with the upper hand despite being denied that penalty, with Aaron Cresswell whipping in a superb cross towards Michail Antonio, but Philipp Wollscheid was there to put it behind.

After gaining some momentum before the break, West Ham were on the front foot at the beginning of the second, with Kouyate earning a corner with a blocked shot, before Andy Carroll's clever header had Butland scrambling to push it round the post.

Carroll featured more heavily in West Ham's attacks in the second half, and put in a good shift in that traditional centre-forward role, but Butland was up to the task and was able to keep the big England international at bay.

Mauro Zarate burst into action for the Hammers in the 82nd minute, and came close to putting them ahead when the Argentine winger danced inside from out wide and smashed a sizzling effort off the post.

A few minutes later and Enner Valencia tried his luck from a long-range free kick with a dipping effort that Butland was able to tip over the bar.

And in the 89th minute Stoke had a chance to win it for themselves when Arnautovic put Mame Biram Diouf one-on-one with Adrian, but he wasn't able to put it past the Spaniard, who saved with his feet.

There was still time for one more moment of drama when West Ham earned a corner from which Butland spilled the ball. James Tomkins looked to take advantage but Glenn Whelan was there to clear off the line before Johnson saved Kouyate's effort, keeping the game goalless at the final whistle.