Sousa ready for Juve challenge

Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa is hoping to validate his title credentials with victory over a resurgent Juventus in Turin on Sunday.

The Viola are second in the Serie A standings, just a point behind leaders Inter Milan, but the Bianconeri are catching up from their slow start with victories in their last five matches.

"We can play as protagonists with our style of football and aim to win, whether home or away against any team," the Portuguese boss said.

"The heart pushes you on, but you need the mind too, because concentration to make the best positional decisions and be sharp is essential.

"One of Juve's great strengths is in their history and culture, the way they anticipate problems and have this great calm even during difficult times that allowed them to rediscover their natural level.

"As for Fiorentina, we are well aware of our capabilities and potential. The idea that we can compete with the best and not set limits is becoming stronger and stronger within the club.

"Juve are chasing the pack, but with the confidence of four years of success, so that allowed them to stay calm. On the other hand, when there are clubs without a history of titles and feel the pressure of needing to win, the heart can overcome the mind.

"It is a very difficult game, because this Juve is in great shape and found their best system. They defend very well and everyone is involved in protecting the back three then going on a rapid counter-attack.

"Unfortunately for us, Juventus are on fine form now, so we hoped to face them earlier! It will be a wonderful game for everything that awaits us in the future too."