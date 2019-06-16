Reports: Real Madrid forward becomes latest star to have his house robbed

It has become quite common this year for robbers to break into football players’ house while they are away during matches or on vacation. La Liga stars are worst hit, with several high profile stars having their houses burgled. And one Real Madrid star fell victim to the same.

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez became the latest victim of a robbery when his house was broken into. The Spain international was reportedly (via Marca) away on vacation with his family, when thieves got into his house and stole items of economic and sentimental value.

Vazquez is not the first player to have his house robbed in 2019. Recently, Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata had his house broken into with his wife and two sons still inside. Prior to that, Real Madrid trio Isco, Benzema, and Zinedine Zidane also had their respective houses burgled. Elsewhere, thieves also broke into the houses of several other La Liga stars, including Jordi Alba, Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Joaquin, among others.

Lucas Vazquez has been a Real Madrid player since 2015, after spending a season on loan at Espanyol. The Spanish forward has appeared for Los Blancos more than one hundred and eighty times, scoring twenty goals.

While he suffered from personal trauma off the pitch, on the pitch, Vazquez will be sweating over his Real Madrid future, after Los Blancos recently signed Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.