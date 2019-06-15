Barcelona narrowly edge Real Madrid in most trophies record

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been sparring at the top of world football for years now, but it appears that the Catalans have a slight advantage over Los Blancos in the most number of trophies won.

A graphic designed by Goal shows us the exact number of trophies won by some of the biggest clubs in the world, and leading the way with the most number of trophies ever is a team perhaps unknown to most.

Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly top the list with a mind-boggling 118 trophies in total, with 94 of them being domestic crowns. They are followed by Rangers from Scotland, who have 115 in total, with 114 of them being domestic victories.

Barcelona are the biggest team outside the top five, with 91 total crowns, 74 of them being domestic, and 17 worldwide. Real Madrid have 90 in total, with 64 domestic wins, and 26 worldwide.

Manchester United are the most successful English side as per the record, with a total of 71 trophies, followed by Liverpool, who have 59 total trophies in the cabinet.

The likes of Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Porto all feature in the top 30 list as per the numbers put together. This of course, is based as much on historical achievements in the sport as it is on recent events.