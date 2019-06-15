Bayern Munich star slams Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or duopoly; claims he should have won

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery expressed his displeasure that he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or in 2013 and finished behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – despite having a hugely successful year.

Franck Ribery on Ballon d'Or | "More than a disappointment, it's the biggest injustice of my career. Not only for me, for many people. I was on top and I finished 3rd. I had nothing to envy Ronaldo or Messi that year. I say it in all humility because it is the truth." [L'Equipe] — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 14, 2019

Ribery, who is primed to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the month, slammed the fact that he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or in 2013 despite scoring 22 goals and notching up 18 assists as Bayern Munich went on an absolute tear – winning the Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Franck Ribery – 12 years, 12 greatest goals

In the end, Ribery finished narrowly behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or rankings with 23.36% of the vote. Ronaldo, who had a whooping 66 goals to his name that year, won the award with 27.99% of the vote with Lionel Messi finishing second on 24.72%.

It would take another 5 years for the Ronaldo – Messi duopoly to be broken in terms of Ballon d’Or as Luka Modric of Real Madrid won it last year, on the back of leading the club to a historic third consecutive Champions League trophy and Croatia to the World Cup finals.

This season, the race for the Ballon d’Or seems to be a close run thing between Lionel Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Barcelona ace was initially considered favourites but the tide turned after van Dijk’s imperious rearguard performances inspired Liverpool to their sixth Champions League victory and Netherlands to the UEFA Nations League finals.