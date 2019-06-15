FIFA lift worldwide Raiola ban

After his appeal was upheld by the Federal Appeal Court of the Italian Football Association, Mino Raiola has seen his ban lifted by FIFA.

Agent Mino Raiola’s worldwide ban has been lifted by FIFA, the governing body has announced.

The Italian Football Association (FIGC) imposed a three-month ban on Raiola in April, with no specific reasoning provided.

That suspension was then given global status by FIFA last month, with Raiola appealing that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) having previously stated his intention to fight the FIGC ban.

CAS temporarily stayed Raiola’s worldwide ban before the FIGC’s Federal Appeal Court ruled to uphold his appeal against the Italian governing body’s sanction.

And that decision has led FIFA’s disciplinary committee to annul his worldwide ban with immediate effect.

One of the most influential agents in the world, Raiola represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He will now be free to broker potential moves for Pogba and De Ligt, who have been linked with moves away from Manchester United and Ajax respectively in this transfer window.

Raiola posted on Twitter: “Suspension Annuled. Justice!”