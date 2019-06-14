Reports: World Cup finalist’s apartment robbed, watches worth €80,000 missing

According to reports, Croatia international Ivan Perisic’s apartment was robbed on Thursday. Preliminary verifications suggested that three expensive watches worth €80,000 were missing.

It is Croatian news handle Jutarnji.hr that reported that one Rolex watch worth 20,000 euros and a limited-edition Audemars Piguet watch worth 50,000 euros that belonged to Perisic’s wife Josipi got stolen, apart from another Hublot watch that was worth 12,000 euros.

The three luxury watches were stored safely within a locked drawer in one of the cabinets at Perisic’s luxury apartment in Milan. The apartment is located on the 19th floor of the skyscraper Bosco Verticale, which is regarded as one of the most famous contemporary buildings in the city.

Apparently, the thief left behind the boxes in which the watches had been stored. Nothing else has been reported missing from the apartment, although Perisic revealed that a lot of cash and other precious items were present in similar lockers within his home.

The Croatian news agency further reports that the skyscraper in which Perisic lives with his wife and two children is otherwise well guarded. Guards are always stationed at the entrance and they generally maintain a list of people who have backup keys to apartments based on the permission given by the various apartment owners.

The police believe that no one else can force an entry into the apartments. As per reports, the investigation team places Perisic’s maid as the prime suspect, as she is the only other person who has a backup key for the player’s apartment apart from his wife.