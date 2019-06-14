Eden Hazard unveiling at Real Madrid among most attended in history

On Thursday, 13th June, Eden Hazard was officially unveiled as Real Madrid’s player at the Santiago Bernabeu. The event immediately entered record books as one of the most attended player presentations in history.

Various sources report that around 50,000 fans turned up at Real Madrid’s home stadium to welcome the Belgian player to his new club. Hazard’s unveiling hence became the sixth largest presentation event in football, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Kaka.

This was also the third largest crowd at the Bernabeu for the presentation of a new player. Kaka drew a crowd of 55,000 in June 2009 and a few days later, over 75,000 people showed up to see Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled after he arrived from Manchester United.

Back in 1984, an estimated 65,000 fans filled Stadio San Paulo to see Maradona’s unveiling at Napoli. The record stood for 25 years before Cristiano Ronaldo broke it in 2009. The Portuguese legend’s record stands even today.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was presented as a new Barcelona player at Camp Nou in 2009 and the event attracted 60,000 fans – slightly more than the crowd attendance for Neymar’s first day as a Blaugrana star in 2013 (57,000).

The top-ten attendances in terms of player unveilings are as follows:

#1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 75000

#2. Diego Maradona – 65000

#3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 60000

#4. Neymar Jr. – 57000

#5. Kaka – 55000

#6. Eden Hazard – 50000

#7. Fernando Torres – 50000

#8. Carlos Tevez – 45000

#9. James Rodriguez – 36000

#10. David Villa – 35000

Statistics via AS.