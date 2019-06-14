Kylian Mbappe has the highest transfer value in Europe; Lionel Messi not in top 3, Cristiano Ronaldo in 20th position

The CIES Football Observatory algorithm has determined the transfer value of players plying their trade in Europe’s top leagues and Kylian Mbappe emerges as the most expensive player. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – not so much.

The CIES Football Observatory algorithm takes into account a number of factors right from the age of the player to his on-field statistics to the effect that he has on his team’s performance to calculate a player’s value.

Going by that method, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe has been found to be the most expensive player in Europe’s top leagues today with a valuation of €252 million.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi fails to make it into the list of the top 3 most expensive players in Europe today and gets the fourth spot having been valued at €167.4 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, barely makes it into the top 20 after a valuation of around €118.1 million.

Here is the list of the top 10 most expensive player in Europe’s top league as ranked by CIES:

1) Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – €252 million

2) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – €219.6 million

3) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – €207.8 million

4) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – €167.4 million

5) Jadon Sancho (BVB Dortmund) – €159.4 million

6) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – €157.8 million

7) Harry Kane (Tottenham) – €155.2 million

8) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – €144.2 million

9) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) – €143.8 million

10) Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – €137.1 million

6 out of the top 10 valued players in Europe currenty are from the Premier League. Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba finish 15th and 16th on the list respectively.

You can see the valuation of the top 100 players HERE.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps goalscoring rivalry with Lionel Messi