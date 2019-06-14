Pedros leaves Lyon Women after trophy-laden spell

Reynald Pedros is leaving Lyon Women having won two Champions League trophies and back-to-back league titles in his two seasons in charge.

Lyon Women have announced coach Reynald Pedros has left the club after winning back-to-back Champions League trophies in his two seasons in charge.

Former France international Pedros won five pieces of silverware in total, including successive league titles and a treble in 2018-19 following his first Coupe de France success.

However, the club said in a statement that they had “ended their collaboration by mutual agreement”.

A section of the statement said: “The club and coach felt it was necessary to change the technical organisation of the women’s team to stimulate a new dynamic, allowing different methods and approaches to help the team continue to improve.”

Pedros led Lyon to their sixth Champions League triumph in Budapest last month as Ada Hegerberg, winner of the first ever women’s Ballon d’Or award last year, scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 triumph over Barcelona.