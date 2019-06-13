Brazil police file complaint of slander against Neymar’s rape accuser Najila Trindade

According to the latest reports, Sao Paulo’s Police Department has filed a complaint of slander against Najila Trindade, the Brazilian woman who accused Paris Saint Germain star Neymar of rape.

Spanish news agency Marca reports that in her recent interview with a Brazilian television channel, Ms. Trindade apparently made several derogatory comments about the police department, which in turn infuriated them and forced them to file a formal complaint against the 26-year-old.

According to Marca, Trindade continued to stand by her previous accusations against the Brazilian footballer, after which she accused the police force of corruption, in an interview with SBT during the programme “Conexao Reporter”.

“The police are bought, aren’t they? Or am I crazy?” She was quoted as saying by the Spanish publication.

Later, on 12th June, Sao Paulo’s Police Department responded by releasing their own statement, which read thus:

“The honour of the police as an institution and that of the experts involved has been tarnished,” The statement further added that the Union of Police Commissioners of the State of Sao Paulo and the Association of Police Chiefs reject Trindade’s conjecture and that they are in solidarity with any victim of gender violence otherwise.

It was on 1 June that Neymar was initially accused of rape by the woman who is a model by profession. Later on the same day, Neymar came forward to claim that all the accusation made against him are false. A week later, detailed text messages that revealed more on the situation emerged but the case was still set to be dropped following contradictory court statements made by Ms. Trindade.