Algeria international sent home after pulling pants down while teammate played Fortnite

Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla, who received his first national call-up, was sent home after he was spotted pulling his pants down while his teammate live streamed Fortnite.

Belkebla’s Algeria teammate Alexandre Oukidja was live streaming a game of Fortnite when the former decided to pull his pants down. The incident was soon picked up by the Algerian football federation and he was sent home immediately.

The 25-year-old was called up for the Africa Cup of Nations, but will now return home in bizarre circumstances without making even a single appearance for his national side.

🎵 | @SB29 midfielder Haris Belkebla taking part in the initiation ceremony after being named in the Algeria squad for the first time. pic.twitter.com/SXIxhUZziG — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) June 10, 2019