Reports: Juventus look to gift Cristiano Ronaldo new strike partner in exchange for Paulo Dybala

Word around the rumour mill is that Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly keen to find a new attacking partner for Cristiano Ronaldo. They have already lined up Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi as an option, according to reports.

It is Romeo Agresti, Italian correspondent for Goal, who tweeted that the Bianconeris are keen on signing Icardi from their Serie A rivals. Inter Milan apparently have no problems in parting ways with their center-forward. However, there is a catch – the Nerazzurri are only prepared to a do swap deal with Juventus, at the end of which they should receive Paulo Dybala in exchange for the fellow Argentine:

Juventus are still following Icardi’s situation: new contacts in the last days. Inter are pushing to do a swap with Paulo Dybala, but the bianconeri are taking their time 🇦🇷 https://t.co/4UwiUVf1Tp — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 12, 2019

Agresti further adds that though Juventus are currently not ready to accept the offer, a deal is still on the cards as the Turin club is slowly arriving at their decision to offload Dybala.

Dybala was one of Juventus’ best players in the 2017-18 Serie A, finishing the campaign as top-scorer with 22 goals. But his fortune changed considerably this year, as he scored only five goals in the entire season. Meanwhile, Icardi found himself in trouble at Inter Milan over some derogatory statements made by his wife Wanda Nara. The 26-year-old Argentine has since been fighting hard for a place in the first team.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; This is a deal that is likely to happen as both parties can benefit equally. Icardi has his share of issues with Inter Milan and a change of air could do him good. At the same time, Dybala is allegedly going through a lean patch in terms of goal-scoring – and shifting from Juventus could help him find his mojo once again.