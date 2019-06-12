Lionel Messi leads Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in World’s highest paid athletes 2018 list

Forbes have released the list of the highest-paid athletes for the year 2018 and Argentina & Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi leads the list.

In fact, the top three sportspersons on the list are all footballers – Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. While the Argentine earned a total of $127 million, which includes $92 million in salary and $35 million in endorsements, Ronaldo finished second with earnings worth $109 million ($65 million in salary + $44 million in endorsements).

Neymar completes the top three. The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star earned a total of $105 million. These are the only three athletes who earned more than $100 million in the year 2018.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is next footballer on the list but is the 44th highest earner overall. The Frenchman, who won the 2018 World Cup as well, earned a total of $33 million in 2018. Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is next footballer on the list (46th overall), having earned $32.5 million.

Alexis Sanchez (53rd overall), Kylian Mbappe (55th), Mesut Ozil (57th), Oscar (66th), Antoine Griezmann (75th), Gareth Bale (78th) and Mohamed Salah (99th) are the other footballers on the list.

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli (100th) is the only cricketer on the list with earning worth $25 million ($4 million in salary + $21 million in endorsements).