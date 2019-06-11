Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to trophy count despite worst season in 10 years

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his worst ever goal return in the past ten seasons, but wrapped up the campaign with yet another piece of silverware to outdo Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 34, only managed 28 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances for Juventus this past season – his lowest goal tally in the past decade.

However, he still finished off in style, helping Portugal secure the UEFA Nations League trophy by defeating Netherlands 1-0 in the finals. That was his third trophy of the season, after the Italian Super Cup and Serie A.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has enjoyed a tremendous outing in terms of pure goal returns. The Argentinian magician has notched up a mind-boggling 51 goals and 22 assists in 50 appearances.

However, in terms of silverware, he only has La liga to show for his efforts.

Ronaldo even touched on the above point, reiterating that he should be in the running for winning the Ballon d’Or 2019 after securing three trophies this season.

Lionel Messi looked odds-on to win the highest individual prize in football not too long ago, before Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the semifinals and lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals.

Another player in the running for the award is Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who recently propelled them to the Champions League title.