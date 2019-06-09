Armed robbers attack Chelsea striker’s home when he was playing a match

On Saturday, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata’s home in Spain was raided by armed robbers while the star was away on match duty with the Spanish national team. His wife and two children were present inside the house but it has been understood that they are safe despite the attack.

According to AS, the police are currently in search of the robbers who struck on Friday night at around 11:00 pm local time, as the 26-year-old was in the Faroe Islands to play for Spain in their Euro 2020 qualifier game.

The Spanish news agency further reported that both intruders carried weapons. As per preliminary police reports made available to media, the robbers are believed to have made their entry into the property via an upstairs window.

Morata’s Italian wife Alice Campello and their twin sons Alessandro and Leonardo who will turn one next month, are said to have been inside the house while the robbery happened but none were harmed. Both Morata and his wife are yet to make any official comment regarding their situation.

The thieves are believed to have stolen many valuables from the player’s home which is located in an exclusive neighbourhood of La Moraleja to the north of Spain’s capital city Madrid.

The two-time Champions League winner and former Real Madrid and Juventus star is the latest in a long line of footballers based in Spain, to be targeted by armed robbers. Barcelona stars Arthur Melo, Kevin Prince Boateng, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid center-back Raphael Varane are some of the footballers who got burgled over the course of the past one year. Each of these mishaps occurred when the players were away from home, either or match-duty or on vacation.