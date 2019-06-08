Adkins to leave Hull after turning down new deal

Hull City have confirmed head coach Nigel Adkins will leave the club, having declined the offer of a fresh contract.

Adkins, who has previously enjoyed spells in charge of Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United, took over at Hull in December 2017 and led the club away from a Championship relegation scrap.

The Tigers finished 13th last season but Adkins will not be at the helm for 2019-20 after Hull confirmed he had declined their offer of fresh terms.

Adkins’ assistant Andy Crosby will also be leaving the KCOM Stadium.

“I’d like to thank all the staff and players, and in particular Andy Crosby, my assistant, for the hard work, camaraderie, togetherness and support they have shown me and wish them all good luck with their future careers,” Adkins said.

“The unity the supporters have shown with the staff and players has also been very special. The fantastic relationship I have had with the fans makes leaving extremely difficult. I will take with me very special memories from the past 18 months.”