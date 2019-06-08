Chelsea star to return to club following Eden Hazard exit

Chelsea may have lost the services of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, but they will have one of their old players back, as this star returns after a loan stint in Serie A.

It is being reported that Tiemoue Bakayoko is all set for a return to Chelsea, after a loan spell at AC Milan. His agent has reportedly confirmed that the Frenchman had offers from other clubs, but chose to return to London instead.

Bakayoko’s agent confirms his client’s exit and announces he will stay at Chelsea: “There has been interest from a few clubs and we’ve received many offers, but Chelsea is the priority. There is Champions League and he wants stability. Tiemoue has decided to remain in London”. pic.twitter.com/b4tR0qfQku — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) June 8, 2019

Calcio Mercato are also among the sources to have confirmed that indeed, Bakayoko is set for a return to Stamford Bridge after completing his spell on loan at Milan.

The former AS Monaco star was criticised a fair bit during his first season at Chelsea, with fans believing he couldn’t keep up with the English game, but his work at Milan hasn’t gone unnoticed, and clearly the Blues’ feel they can get the best out of the midfielder this time around.