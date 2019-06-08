Neymar’s alleged rape victim reveals to police that her tablet containing evidence is stolen

On Friday, Najila Trindade the Brazilian model who accused PSG footballer Neymar Jr. of assault and rape said in a statement to the police that she could not hand over the entire video of her encounter with him, as her tablet has been stolen.

According to her testimony given to delegate Juliana Lopes Bussacos of the 6th Precinct of Defense of Women (DDM), Sao Paulo, Ms. Trindade said that the video was stored on her tablet which went missing after someone broke into her apartment on June 5th.

Earlier this week, a small portion of this video was revealed by the woman herself, setting social media on fire as it showed Neymar fighting the woman who was attacking him for “beating her the previous day”, according to what her own words from the footage.

According to GloboEsporte, Ms. Trindade claimed that while the revealed portion of the video is more of her attacking him, the remaining six minutes of undisclosed footage offer conclusive evidence of Neymar assaulting her. The 26-year-old was then asked why she did not report the theft earlier, to which she replied that she is yet to ascertain what else was stolen from her apartment.

The Brazilian news agency further reported that a police department which specializes in finding fingerprints later analyzed the marks found on the door of Trindade’s apartment. The fingerprints they identified was only of her and her maid, suggesting that no one else may have entered the building.

The testimony took six hours to be collected and the entire procedure was completed in secrecy, says Globo Esporte.

Ms. Trindade reportedly left the precinct in the afternoon, carried by the lawyer after apparently falling sick in the police station. She is currently under treatment in a hospital at Sao Paulo itself.