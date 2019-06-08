Ajax teach Netherlands the only way to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Nations League finals

Ajax defeated a Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus side in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and were only too happy to pass on their expertise to Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

Ajax defeated Juventus 3-2 on aggregate in this season’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals en route to a heart breaking, last gasp semifinal elimination at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Eredivisie Champions were only too happy to give Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman a tongue-in-cheek tip on how to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo as the Oranje gear up to take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League finals.

If they don’t choose to rugby tackle and pull him to the ground, Netherlands have their work cut out against the Portuguese sensation who scored a supreme hattrick against Switzerland in the semifinals of the tournament.

However, they will take heart from their own performance against England as they schooled Gareth Southgate’s men, with new Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong putting in an imperious performance in midfield.

Matthijs de Ligt, who has been the subject of constant transfer speculation, also put in a fine all-round performance and capped it with a goal, despite conceding a penalty in the first half.

Netherlands will take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League finals on Sunday.