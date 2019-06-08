Willian replaces injured Neymar in Brazil’s Copa America squad

Chelsea winger Willian has been called up for the Copa America by Brazil, replacing the injured Neymar in Tite’s squad.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is facing a rape allegation, was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his right ankle in a friendly against Qatar.

There has been speculation Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior could be called up, but head coach Tite has instead opted for Willian.

The Chelsea winger, who helped his side claim the Europa League title, has won 65 caps for Brazil and scored eight goals for his country.

Brazil face Honduras in their last pre-Copa America friendly on Sunday.

The tournament hosts then open their campaign against Bolivia before taking on Venezuela and Peru in Group A.