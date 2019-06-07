Frappart to become first regular female Ligue 1 referee

After officiating her first top-flight game in April, Stephanie Frappart will be a Ligue 1 referee on a full-time basis in 2019-20.

Stephanie Frappart has become the first female to be named in the Ligue 1 referees’ pool ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 35-year-old made her debut in the French top flight when taking charge of the goalless draw between Amiens and Strasbourg in April.

She has now been promoted by the French Football Federation to officiate Ligue 1 matches on a full-time basis from the start of next season.

“I am proud and honoured by this nomination,” Frappart said. “Being the first woman to become a referee in Ligue 1 is a privilege, an honour and a responsibility.”

Jeremie Pignard has also been promoted to the top group of referees in France.

Frappart will officiate at the Women’s World Cup on home soil, with the tournament starting on Friday when the host nation take on South Korea.