Neymar Jr gives testimony to Brazil police following rape allegation

Brazil international Neymar Jr was accused of rape by Najila Trindade earlier this month. Ms Trindade said that he had raped her in a Paris hotel on May 15, with the PSG star denying all accusations. He has now given testimony to the police in Rio de Janeiro involving the incident.

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar appeared in front of the Brazilian police to give his testimony following rape accusations by Nadhjila Trindade. The Brazil National Team forward later addressed the people present outside the station.

Neymar’s lawyer, Maira Fernandes, gave a statement to the Reuters news agency (via BBC): “Neymar has just given a statement. He made the point of coming as soon as he could to give a statement, to clarify everything that needed to be clarified.

“We are absolutely confident that we will prove the innocence of our client… The process was thorough but he provided all the clarifications that were to be provided.”

The Brazil star himself addressed those in attendance following his testimony. He said: “I appreciate the support and all the messages that the world has sent, my friends, my fans, that the world is with me. I want to say thank you for the well wishes, and say that I have felt very loved.”

Meanwhile, the rape allegations have seen MasterCard suspend their campaign with Neymar. USA-based sportswear company, Nike, are said to be ‘very concerned’ with the Brazilian at the moment.