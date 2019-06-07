Najila Trindade, the woman who accused Neymar of rape, gives her side of the story

On June 1, a Brazilian model accused Paris Saint Germain star Neymar of rape. After the player himself denied the allegations and released evidence in an attempt to prove his innocence, the victim appeared on television to narrate her side of the story.

The woman named Najila Trindade is a resident of the Brazilian city, Sao Paulo. On Friday, she appeared in an interview with SBT Brazil to describe the alleged attack on her by Neymar.

“I was raped,” she said, repeating her claims against the Brazilian footballer.

“I’m a model and a student of interior design who likes sports, training and dancing,” she said when asked to describe herself. She further added that she was “a daughter and mother” as well.

Ms Trindade then went on to narrate what happened during her meeting with Neymar. Apparently, Neymar himself paid for her to stay at the five-star Hotel Paris Arc Du Triomphe after they chatted and got to know each other via social media platform Instagram.

“I talked to him as an ordinary person; it was a sexual intention, a desire on my part and this was very clear to him. He asked me when I could visit him. I said at the moment I could not go because of financial issues. Also because of my commitments at work. Then he suggested he could solve it,” she said.

As per her own words, Neymar initially talked to her for a while before beginning to caress her. When she resisted, the player allegedly resorted to physical abuse and rape.

“He turned me on my back and started the act, I asked him to stop but he kept hitting me,” Ms Trindade claimed. The presenter Roberto Cabrini then asked her whether she was a victim of rape, to which she replied: “Aggression followed by rape.”

Earlier, on June 6, Ms Trindade had released a video of Neymar fighting her when she accused him of hitting her “on the previous day” as per the video. Another report from June 5 stated that Neymar’s victim had been heavily bruised as per medical analysis but despite that, the court was set to drop charges against the footballer following contradictory statements from her.

Meanwhile, Neymar has been ruled out from the Brazil squad for the upcoming Copa America tournament, due to injury. The 27-year old ruptured a ligament on his right ankle during Wednesday’s friendly against Qatar.

