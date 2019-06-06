WATCH: Video emerges of hotel room fight between Neymar and woman who accused him of rape

In what has been deemed a big turning point in relation to Neymar’s alleged rape case, a new video released by the woman herself shows Neymar fighting her in the hotel room.

The Paris Saint Germain star was accused of rape by the Brazilian woman on June 1. In a formal complaint that she lodged with the Sao Paulo police, she said that the incident occurred on May 15 in a hotel room in Paris. Neymar apparently came to know the woman via Instagram and got in touch with her, before arranging for her to fly to Paris to meet him.

A day later, on June 2, the Brazilian footballer himself responded to the allegations and claimed that they were mere accusations. He also released a video that showed his chats with the woman, in a bid to prove his innocence.

Another report from June 5 stated that Neymar’s victim has been heavily bruised as per medical analysis but despite so, the court was set to drop charges against the footballer following contradictory statements from the woman.

The new video could hence be a turning point in the investigation, as the woman’s words in the video indicate that Neymar had indeed assaulted her.

Watch the video below:

Excerpt from the video that shows the fight between Neymar and Najila Trindade is disclosed. Najila attacks Neymar and says, "I'm going to continue because you beat me up yesterday!" @ttsbrasilnews pic.twitter.com/NX93cty1bA — TTs Brasil – World (@futbrasilBR) June 6, 2019

The woman, named Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza according to reports, can be seen assaulting the PSG player in a hotel room.

Neymar can be heard saying, “no, no, no, do not hit me, no.”

To which the woman replies, “No? You’re going to hit me, right? Aren’t you going to hit me?” after which she gets up and stands in front of the bed.

A few seconds later, she beats Neymar again and throws an unidentified object at him, while saying: “I’m going to hit you, you know why. Because you beat me up yesterday.”