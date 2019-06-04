Real Madrid sign Jovic

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic, who was reportedly wanted by a host of major European clubs, has agreed to join Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €60million.

Jovic became one of Europe’s most in-demand players after scoring 17 Bundesliga goals and a further 10 in Eintracht’s run to the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2018-19.

Barcelona were said to be interested in signing Jovic and reportedly scouted the Serbia striker as they hunt for a long-term successor to Luis Suarez.

But it is LaLiga rivals Madrid who have sealed a deal for Jovic, who has signed a five-year contract with Los Blancos as they look to rebuild under Zinedine Zidane.

Vielen Dank für deinen Einsatz, Tormaschine! Alles Gude und viel Erfolg in Madrid! pic.twitter.com/6wWSMeAGZZ — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) June 4, 2019

Jovic becomes the second player to join Madrid since Zidane’s return, with a €50million move for Porto defender Eder Militao concluded in March.

Eintracht have made a massive profit on the 21-year-old as they only trigged a purchase option in his loan deal from Benfica for a reported €6m in April.

Jovic is expected to be the first of a number of high-profile arrivals during the off-season as Madrid look to bounce back from a torrid campaign.

Los Blancos – who have been linked with moves for Premier League pair Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba – finished third in LaLiga, 19 points behind champions Barcelona, who also knocked them out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage.

They did not enjoy any better fortune in the Champions League either, with Ajax dumping them out in the last 16.

Jovic is likely to significantly enhance their goal threat next season and Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic admits he will be missed in Germany.

“Luka Jovic is a big loss for us,” he told the club’s official website.

“His explosiveness and scoring skills have spread throughout Europe and we’ve benefited from his goals over the past two years.

“However, for us it was clear that there is a financial threshold. For Eintracht Frankfurt this is a good and important transfer.

“We wish Luka only the best for his future. He has the best qualifications for a great career and we are proud that we were able to support him along the way.”