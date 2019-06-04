Reports: Neymar rape accuser left with severe bruising as per medical analysis

Neymar Jr finds himself in hot water after the Brazil star was accused of rape by an unidentified woman. However, the PSG player was quick to release his side of the story in a video message. Nevertheless, new reports may end up proving his guilt, as they reportedly concern the woman’s medical analysis following the incident.

According to reports by UOL Esporte, via AS, the woman who accused Neymar of raping her was left with severe bruising on her buttocks and her legs. The woman in question had filed a report against the Brazil international, after alleging that he had non-consensual sex with her in a Paris hotel on May 15, 2019.

UOL Esporte claims to have gotten their hands onto the medical report of the said woman, which includes the details of her injuries and photographs which were not revealed to the public. The accuser was reportedly treated for bruising, weight loss, gastric problems, and post-traumatic stress following the incident.

Meanwhile, Neymar maintained his innocence over the matter, while receiving sport from his peers. The PSG player also released a video message concerning the accusations, in which he said:

“I am accused of rape, it’s a big word, it’s very strong, but that is what has happened,” Neymar said in a seven-minute video posted on Instagram.

“It surprised me, it’s a really ugly thing and a sad thing because anyone who knows me knows what kind of person I am and knows I would never do such a thing.”

Neymar is the second high-profile football star to be accused of rape in the last few years. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is facing similar accusations levied on him by Kathryn Mayorga.