Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered to look after Reyes’s son, according to Cristobal Soria

Tragedy struck the football world earlier this month when former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes lost his life in a car collision. The Spaniard leaves behind two daughters and a son, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly offering to help the latter.

According to Spanish sportscaster Cristobal Soria, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered to take care of Jose Antonio Reyes’s son until he is 18. Reyes was caught in a car accident on June 1 which resulted in him losing his life.

"Florentino Pérez me dijo que se hará cargo del hijo de Reyes hasta los 18 años". Las palabras de @cristobalsoria en #ChiringuitoReyes pic.twitter.com/KE3gmrxscw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 3, 2019

“Florentino Pérez told me that he will take care of Reyes’ son until he is 18,” Soria told El Chiringuito TV.

Jose Antonio Reyes, formerly of Sevilla, Real Madrid, and Arsenal lost his life on June 1, 2019 in a traffic collision. The Spaniard was travelling between his hometown Utrera and Seville with his cousins when he was caught in the collision.

Several notable figures paid their tributes to Reyes, including Arsene Wenger, under whom the Spaniard lifted the Premier League title.

“I am devastated to hear the terrible news about Jose,” Wenger said, “To his family and friends, all support from everyone in the Arsenal family.””He will remain forever in our hearts.”Reyes’s funeral took place in his home town on June 3, 2019.