Reports: PSG owners in advance talks to buy Manchester United rivals

Paris Saint Germain were a club on the decline when the stuck gold with Qatar Sports Investments. The Qatar agency invested in PSG, turning them into one of the richest clubs in the world. And reports suggest that another team might follow in their footsteps, as QSI look to expand their portfolio to England.

According to Spanish news publication AS, Qatar Sports Investments, owners of PSG, are in advance talks to buy English club Leeds United.

Once considered to be among the biggest clubs in England, Leeds suffered relegation in 2004/05 season and have failed to recover since. Prior to their relegation, the Peacocks had a longstanding and fierce rivalry with Manchester United, popularly known as the ‘Roses rivalry’, as the two competed for the English football crown. However, Leeds’ eventual downfall separated the two sides by a division, meaning that meetings between the two were rare.

Leeds were handed a chance to return to the top flight during the 2018/19 season, after they appointed Marcelo Bielsa as their manager. Under Bielsa, the Yorkshire club managed to retain the top spot in the Championship for most of the season. They were, however, pipped by Sheffield United to the automatic promotion spot in the final few gameweeks of the season and were knocked out by Derby County in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Bielsa is set to stay on as the Leeds manager for another season and could be backed by heavy investments from QSI, provided that they take over the club. Reports suggest that the talks to buy the club are at an advanced stage, with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi even meeting Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani in Doha, Qatar.