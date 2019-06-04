Controversial Barcelona 2019/20 home kit launched; away kit leaked online

Barcelona have had their fair share of controversial kits over the years. However, few could prove to be as questionable as their latest home kit, which ditches the infamous blue and red stripes design in favour of a chequered look. The leaked away kit, meanwhile, features a classic look donned by the past generation.

FC Barcelona have revealed their new home kit for the 2019/20 season. The uniform made again by Nike, features a bold chequered look in place of the original stripes while maintaining the blue and red combo.

A small addition to the jersey is the Catalonia-inspired collar, featuring the colours of the Senyera just above the club and kit supplier logo. Meanwhile, blue shorts and blue socks complete the look for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona’s away kit for the upcoming season has also leaked online, as reported by Footyheadlines. The shirt features a more classic look with a diagonal two-coloured stripe running across the yellow base.

The Barcelona 2019/20 away kit is expected to be primarily yellow but will feature a red and blue sash. Meanwhile, the cuffs on either side will also correspond with the sash, and will be blue and red as well. The 1970s inspired kit will feature the Nike logo in yellow, while the main and the sleeve sponsor will be featured in blue.

Yellow shorts and yellow socks are expected to complete the look.

Lionel Messi and Co will be hoping that the new set of kits bring them joy in European competition. The Blaugrana were humiliated by Liverpool on their way to the UEFA Champions League trophy during the 2018/19 season.

Disappointment followed in the domestic cup as well, as Barcelona were beaten in the final by Valencia. However, they did end up winning the league title for the eighth time in the past eleven years.